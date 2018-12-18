Clear
Final farewell to city leaders

City Councilors and Mayor Brede bid farewell to their final evening on city council.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 20:55:13 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 20:55:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Final farewell to city leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonightá rochester is saying its final farewell to 3 crucial leaders. mayor brede á ed hruska á and mark hickey participated in their final city council meeting this evening... but not before a farewell party in the rotunda. mayor brede has served rochester for the last 16 years while mark hickey has served on the council for the last 5. ed hruska has held his seat for the longest of the current council memebers..sinc e 19á96. and he tells kimt he's looking forward to more free time with family.xxx "a lot of good things have gone on some challenging things i've learned a lot always tried to treat people fair and did the best i could and be proud of our city and you have to have some pride in that after all these years." stepping in after council member hruska will be patrick keane (keen). for mark hickey will be shaun palmer á and for mayor brede á kim norton... all of whom will begin their terms in the
