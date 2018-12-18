Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North precinct funding

Rochester Police is getting an update to their North precinct, thanks to money from the city.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 20:50:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 20:50:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for North precinct funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester city council is managing growth and development within the city... but also within the police deparmtent. that's why tonight á they approved 1 point 2 million dollars to arhictect company bákáv group for north service station architectural services. that means rennovations and an expansion to the current north rochester police precinct are coming. chief of police á jim franklin tells kimt he á for one á is eager for the updates.xxx "i think it's a step in the right direction. it's a parallel with the growth of the city and community as a whole. the police department is paralleling that growth and it's needed. there's significant space needs across the entire city divisions." the city hopes to be finished with construction to the precinct in 20á 21./// the med city is getting
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Community Events