Speech to Text for North precinct funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester city council is managing growth and development within the city... but also within the police deparmtent. that's why tonight á they approved 1 point 2 million dollars to arhictect company bákáv group for north service station architectural services. that means rennovations and an expansion to the current north rochester police precinct are coming. chief of police á jim franklin tells kimt he á for one á is eager for the updates.xxx "i think it's a step in the right direction. it's a parallel with the growth of the city and community as a whole. the police department is paralleling that growth and it's needed. there's significant space needs across the entire city divisions." the city hopes to be finished with construction to the precinct in 20á 21./// the med city is getting