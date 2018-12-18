Speech to Text for Heart of the City funding approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

made in rochester tonight á as the city and destination medical center á move forward with a major project. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now in the heart of the city á or as you may know it á peace plaza. brooke á what did the council decide? live katie and george, tonight rochester city council approved 1 point 7 million dollars to go toward services for design development and other things for the heart of the city phase 1. and i'm finding out it's all part of a much bigger picture.xxx the 1 point 7 million dollars will go toward services for design development, construction documents, and bidding for the heart of the city phase 1. it also gave permission for the city to enter into an 'american institute of architect' or aia agreement with the consultant company coen + partners... that agreement will make communication between the city and everyone involved easier. and while some city council members had a few questions before approval, most are eager to get the ball rolling with the first big push for dmc. "this is a little bit of a growing part of the downtown area that people really like and staff keeps hammering it down on us that this is not part of a levy funded project." bidding will begin in 20á19 with construction set to begin in 20á20. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. the bidding for the heart of the city project is expected to be in the range of 12 to 16 (million dollars./// a man convicted of sexual assault