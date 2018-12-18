Clear
OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Olmsted Medical Center received an award Monday for their work in getting registered.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 20:44:53 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 20:44:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one organ donor can save up to eight lives á according to the united network for organ sharing. and if a person donates tissue... they can heal even more people. the olmsted medical center received an award today for their work in getting people registered. barbara loring is the guest speaker. she lost her 39á yeará old son tim this past september. because he died at home... she wasn't sure if he'd be able to donate his organs á and is thankful he was still able to help i was relieved. i knew that was something he would want to do and it felt like a better ending. if you're interested in enrolling as an organ á tissue á or eye donor... we have a link with more information under
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
