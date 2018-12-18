Speech to Text for OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

one organ donor can save up to eight lives á according to the united network for organ sharing. and if a person donates tissue... they can heal even more people. the olmsted medical center received an award today for their work in getting people registered. barbara loring is the guest speaker. she lost her 39á yeará old son tim this past september. because he died at home... she wasn't sure if he'd be able to donate his organs á and is thankful he was still able to help i was relieved. i knew that was something he would want to do and it felt like a better ending. if you're interested in enrolling as an organ á tissue á or eye donor... we have a link with more information under