Med City recognized for Sustainability

Rochester is receiving the LEED award.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 20:44:36 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 20:44:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

med city is getting recognized for achievements in sustainability. rochester has just won a gold certification in leadership for energy and environmental design. also known as "leed" á it's a popular rating system for green buildings. the city was evaluated on metrics including transportatio n... safety... and prosperity when being considered for the award. one resident who works at an architecture firm focused on sustainable design and green building says she expects conservation will continue to be a priority in our "encouraging carpooling and encouraging taking the bus and reducing the amount of excess energy we are using. rochester is really environmentall y friendly and we are improving every day." the city's sustainbility is tracked through arc áá a platform that looks at progress using a similar performance score./// a southern minnesota medical facility
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
