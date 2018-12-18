Speech to Text for Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

rochester public schools are facing a big dilemma: elementary schools are at 98 percent capacity and middle schools are at 99 percent capacity. to address the growth... the school board is proposing building new facilities and reconstructin g old ones. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how parents and community members' feel about proposed solutions á and joins us live now á isabella??.xxx katie and george... the community will be getting the chance to to tell the school how they feel through a survey... but first á they're showing up in person to make their voices heard.xxx "we can't just go on for the next 5 years under the current situation that we are in." rochester's public schools are packed and it's getting worse. the board has some options to address growth áá including an overhaul of bishop elementary, the addition of a new elementary school, reconstructin g longellow elementary and building a new middle school. all toldááá those plans would make room for more than 33á hundred students. but some educators are saying "not so fast!" "i think it would disrupt the learning and the culture would be negatively impacted because we aren't equipped to deal with such a drastic change." if approved construction could start in the spring of 2021 with facilities ready to go in 2022. youngberg believes the school board is in way over their heads. "you can't have that expansion in a year possibly not even two or three." parents too are critical of the plans. "students don't learn better in a larger school environment and can actually learn worse." gupta thinks it's time for the city to go back to square one. "i think rochester is not setting itself up to be a leader in education and to develop a workforce that can be the future we want rochester to be." but a consultant working on the project says time is of the essence. "it's another year of overcapacity the staff and students are dealing with in the facilities. the sooner the better." after residents fill out the survey early next year... the results from the study will be presented to the task force and school board in early march. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella... the referendum is scheduled to take place in november of next year.//// tonight we're learning more about the