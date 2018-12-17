Speech to Text for Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

temperatures will sink back into the lower 20s tonight thanks to the continuation of clear skies, however this is still well above normal for this time of the year. winds will remain mostly light but pick back up during the afternoon hours as a warm front lifts from the south and drives temperatures into the lower 40s for the day! clouds will then begin to increase as a small system moves in by wednesday afternoon, bringing back a chance for scattered showers becoming a wintry mixture through the late morning thursday. the first day of winter is friday and looks to bring back the sunshine before clouds return over the weekend and temperatures return to the upper 20s (still above normal!). looking a head at christmas day á cloudy skies with a slight chance for precipitation. keep with stormteam 3 for the latest. tonight: mostly clear. low: low 20s. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: upper 30s to low 40s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25 mph. tuesday night: increasing clouds/mostly