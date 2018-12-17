Speech to Text for The Giving Shop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday./// santa is checking his list twice to see who's naughty or nice... and many students at john adams middle school in rochester aren't expecting coal this year. students who are respectful á safe and responsible throughout the year earn paw points. from board games to sports equiptment to even jewerly... students can use paw points to get their loved ones a gift this holiday season. principal kim mcdonald says this is to reward the students who earned their place on the nice list.xxx we wanted to promote giving with our students and kindness so this is one way that we wanted them to be able to give back to someone they care about. many of the items were donated to the school such donations will be accepted until this