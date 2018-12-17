Speech to Text for More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

knife./// it's a vicious disease... cancer. and more than likely it has touched your life in some way á whether you're battling it yourself... or know someone who is. one essential thing to finding a cure is money. kimt news three's calyn thompson tells us about a donation earmarked to make a difference.xxx katie and george á a livestock company in iowa is using fresh pie... as a way to raise money. they're choosing to give the money to a place where every penny of their gift will fund groundbreakin g cancer research.xxx today every body's a winner, except for gary. you have anything you want to say gary? (slam( it's crazy how a pie in the face... is turning into a check for more than 30á thousand dollars. it's a donation where every cent is going to cancer research. it's a scary thing sometimes. owner of lynch companies gary lynch survived prostate cancer... and wants to give to an institute considered a leader in cancer research. you find out then you get scared and you don't know what's going to happen. you don't know the results, but i seen it in my mother and my dad and they came through it. and so there's new things being developed every year. the science and the work that's going on here and the cures that will be found will benefit people all around the world. executive director of the hormel institute dr. zigang dong says (now is the most important time for cancer research... and he is thankful for donations like this one. usually we're investing in the equipment, and yeah know cancer research we need highá powerful weapons and equipment is our weapon. i think there's a lot of hope. and we're glad to do it and currently á the faculty and staff at the hormel institute has 130 cancerá research scientists so they definitely stay busy and can use the money./// thank you calyn. over the next few years á the hormel institute university of minnesota will add another 130 new faculty and staff jobs as part of