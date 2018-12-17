Speech to Text for Zachary Patterson petitions court

a man convicted in 20á 12 of aiding and abetting in the sexual abuse and ultimate death of a north iowa woman asks a court to remove him from the state sex offender registery. our camers were not allowed in the courtroom this afternoon, but we are speaking to the step mother of bridgett wirtjes of manly. wirdjes was killed after being raped. zachary patterson was there when the crime happened. the state maintains the sex offender registry is not about punishment. the state argues it's to keep track of offenders. wirtjes step mother took pleaded with the judge to keep patterson on the registry. i think you should be on there forever so yeah you need to be punished i'm sorry just because he's being a good boy now doesn't excuse him for crimes he's done. patterson's attorney patterson has endured hardhsips because of the registry including an inability to find employment and embarrassment . patterson's lawyer says he did not take part in the assault. the judge will issue a written order