Concerns about rising number of West Nile Virus cases in Iowa

Despite a 300% increase in cases in the state, local public health officials say a recent mosquito survey shows there is not an increase in type of mosquito that carries the virus in our area.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 15:54:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 15:54:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

iowa department of public health - this year - iowa saw a large increase in the number of west nile virus cases throughout the state. west nile cg-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file state increase in west nile virus kimt news 3 more than one hundred cases were identified in 20-18. that's a 300 percent increase compared to the five year average. those with the cerro gordo county department of public health say during a local mosquito survey... they did not see an increase in the breed that would carry the virus. they say the bigger concern this time of year is another mosquito-borne illness... the zika virus.xxx west nile cg-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brian hanft cerro gordo county department of public health people still need to pay attention if they come back from traveling to the caribbean? where it's warm or they come back with some illness maybe it won't be a bad idea to also mention to your doctor hey we did we just got back from traveling somewhere warmer where there is a mosquito activity to see the cerro gordo county department of public health's mosquito survey results - kimt.com:local news head to k-i-m-t dot com and find this story under local news. / could a battle
Concerns about rising number of West Nile Virus cases in Iowa

