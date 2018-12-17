Clear
HAZMAT training in Rochester

The training had firefighters putting on HAZMAT suits to learn how to keep themselves protected as they work to keep the public safe.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 15:52:43 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 15:52:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for HAZMAT training in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today - the rochester fire department is doing some training on how to deal with hazardous chemicals... and that comes just one week after a real-life scenario unfolded which put their skills to the test. hazmat training-vostngr-1 hazmat training-vostngr-2 just last monday - the fire department was called out to a home as police investigated what they believed to be a possible meth lab. a hazmat team had to respond to the scene - and secured a gas can found inside a bedroom that was a cause of concern for investigators. while police say there was no threat to the public during that incident - different chemicals can present different risks... and firefighters have to learn how to react quickly to prevent a bad situation from getting worse. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox shows us what they are practicing today... he joins us live in rochester - jeremiah - what did you learn?xxx maplive:hazmat training rochester, mn google earth 2018 google roch fire station 4.jpg raquel - rochester firefighters train throughout the year to handle dangerous leaks and spills. hazmat training-lintro-4 r-f-d is the hazardous materials team for southeastern minneota. firefighters use hazmat suits to protect themselves from chemicals. today they got hands-on training inside the suits to be prepared for when the time comes.xxx hazmat training-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:hands-on training for hazardous materials rochester, mn vo:when a firefighter gets called to an emergency - the response needs to be immediate hazmat training-pkg-6 sot: it's really important to train on to do the hands on just to keep our skills fresh. hazmat training-pkg-9 vo: fire captain holly mulholland says at a moment's notice - they can battle a blaze or a chemical spill. so they have to stay ready to protect the community. sot: we'll be called to a hazardous material leak but what that looks like can be different depending on the type of chemical. nat: liquid spilling vo:today firefighters got a hands on refresher on how to handle hazardous chemical leaks and spills... and how to use hazmat suits to protect themselves. sot: we have to be able to respond to these leaks in a variety of different vessels. vo: whether it's a leak in a barrel or an air container... firefighters have to be prepared. ben davis is another caption at r-f-d training firefighters. he says today they are wearing their "level a" hazmat suits to get experience. lowerthird2line:ben davis captain, rfd sot: the full encapsulated suits protects us from vapor and splashs in the vapor or liquid stages. lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com reporter: when working in suits like these heat stress is a concern. hazmat training-pkg-10 vo:this is what you'll see putting on the hazmat suit. sot: the face shield on the suit is clear and sometimes it's better but as you start to breathe and sweat inside the suit it fogs up. vo: ben davis tells me the suits are vapor tight meaning air can't get in or get out. while the suits provide a layer of protection... they can also make some taks more difficult. sot: that just adds a degree of difficulty and so they learn how hard it is to actually apply some of our tools to stop leaks in the suits. / hazmat training-ltag-2 after the firefighters are done with a leak or spill... they have to wash off the suits to make sure to remove any contaminants. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. rochester fire captain holly mulholland says it's been a while since firefighters were called to a hazardous spill or leak - but they continue to train just in case. / one person is dead
