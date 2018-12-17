Clear
Police chief discusses '48 Hours' story on Jodi Huisentruit

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says time is a major factor in the investigation.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 15:50:18 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 15:50:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

has been more than 23 years since the disappearane of kimt news 3 daybreak anchor jodi huisentruit. 48 hours folo-set up-1 48 hours folo-set up-4 over the summer - the crew from 48 hours visited mason city - and saturday night - c-b-s national correspondent jim axelrod shared her story with the world. in the aftermath of that piece - k-i- m-t has received a number of calls from viewers who are giving us information about what may have happened to huisentruit all those years ago. today - we wanted to know if the mason city police department is also receiving calls as a renewed interest in huisentruit's disappearance spreads across the country. kimt news 3's brian tabick spoke with police chief jeff brinkley today. he joins us now from the newsroom... brian - what are you learning?xxx 48 hours folo-nrvo-4 raquel i just spoke with chief jeff brinkley a few minutes ago and he says the piece did exactly what he had hoped-- it got attention. new row 1 jon bendickson-vo-2 lowerthirdcourtesy:file investigation continues mason city, ia chief brinkley says they have received dozens of phone calls and emails to the station since the piece aired on saturday. while he can't answer many questions about where they are at in the case for fear of compermizing their efforts... he says it only takes a few pieces of information and maybe some new technology to find their next lead.xxx 48 hours folo-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief jeff brinkley mason city police department chief brinkley says they are continuing to get tips and they will investigate them. raquel he says anyone with information is asked to call the mason city police department. in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. coming up at six--chief brinkley discusses the search warrant issued for two cars owned by huisentruit's friend john vansice from
