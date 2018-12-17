Clear
Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

More sun returns along with warmer temps to start this week.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 05:19:46 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 05:35:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a chilly start with lows in the 20's. we will be clear and calm as we start off the morning and go into the afternoon. highs will be in the mid 30's. the skies will stay clear overnight. it will be even warmer for tuesday with highs in the upper 30's and low 40's. with the snow melting and even completely gone in some areas, temperatures will vary from location to location depending on the amount of snow still on the ground. there will be a chance for a wintry mix and cooler temps for mid week. there will be a chance for snow and rain for wednesday afternoon lasting through thursday morning. temps will drop back to the 20's for highs and lows thursday and friday. the weekend is looking calm with some cloud cover and 30's for highs. . today: mostly sunny. highs: middle 30s. winds: north becoming south at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: low to mid 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
