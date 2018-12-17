Clear
Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Sun Dec 16 21:10:38 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 21:10:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

next. more melting has taken place today which will lead into yet another chance for some patchy areas of fog coming into the early morning hours monday á especially for north iowa. temperatures will fall back near 20 degrees tonight, which will be cool enough to cause of bit of frost build up on cars left outdoors during the late hours. temperatures look to stay well above average in the 30s through the week, with our next chance for precipitation coming in by wednesday in the form of rainfall during the day, a wintry mixture during the night. things are looking to clear right back up by the first day of winter (friday) but clouds will quickly build back in for saturday. as we look toward christmas, things are looking to stay mostly dry with sunshine and cooler temps kicking off the week. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog possible. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday: sunny. highs: middle 30s. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. monday night: thanks sara.///
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Wonderful conditions will continue into the work week.
