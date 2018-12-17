Speech to Text for Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next. more melting has taken place today which will lead into yet another chance for some patchy areas of fog coming into the early morning hours monday á especially for north iowa. temperatures will fall back near 20 degrees tonight, which will be cool enough to cause of bit of frost build up on cars left outdoors during the late hours. temperatures look to stay well above average in the 30s through the week, with our next chance for precipitation coming in by wednesday in the form of rainfall during the day, a wintry mixture during the night. things are looking to clear right back up by the first day of winter (friday) but clouds will quickly build back in for saturday. as we look toward christmas, things are looking to stay mostly dry with sunshine and cooler temps kicking off the week. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog possible. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday: sunny. highs: middle 30s. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. monday night: thanks sara./// has taken place today which will lead into yet another chance for some patchy areas of fog coming into the early morning hours monday á especially for north iowa. temperatures will fall back near 20 degrees tonight, which will be cool enough to cause of bit of frost build up on cars left outdoors during the late hours. temperatures look to stay well above average in the 30s through the week, with our next chance for precipitation coming in by wednesday in the form of rainfall during the day, a wintry mixture during the night. things are looking to clear right back up by the first day of winter (friday) but clouds will quickly build back in for saturday. as we look toward christmas, things are looking to stay mostly dry with sunshine and cooler temps kicking off the week. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog possible. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday: sunny. highs: middle 30s. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. monday night: thanks sara./// it's that time of year...