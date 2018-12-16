Speech to Text for Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cities are starting to open up their ice rinks. but the recent warm weather is impacting when they can do so. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how.xxx this is the ice rink at meadow park in stewartville. it was supposed to open this weekend but as you can see... (nat á shoes on pavement) it's more cement than ice. the city put out a notice on facebook letting people know the rink will not open as planned... even asking people to stay off whatever ice is left. the city's other rink at florence park... also melted away. it'd be nice to get out there and skate a little bit but i guess we'll just have to be patient. drew lawson lives close to the rinks and says he takes his daughter, who plays hockey, when he can. he says she's eager to get out. i'd rather have it be prepared fully before we get on the ice. so i guess it takes a little bit more time and we get warmer weather we'll just deal with it for now. but others in the area are taking matters into their own hands. this is our family's ice rink. for the 4th year now, andrew langseth is making a rink for his 6 kids in the backyard. my favorite part of having our own is that our kids can come and play whenever they want. so they'll wake up at 6 in the morning shooting pucks around, we play broomball every night. skating and puck on ice you hope the liners hold, that it freezes solid, all that would reck what were doing here. and it's what they're doing that's keeping the ice from melting away like the community rinks. it's pretty soft today, but nothing can get out. it's in a confined space, that's the game changer. whether it's on a back yard rink or playingtakes community rink is also melting away and facing another roadblock that's keeping it from opening á having someone to operate the warming center. the city of byron is looking to hire an ice rink attendent... telling community members via facebook, without an attendent the