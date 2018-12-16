Speech to Text for Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

beginning across the country... people spent today honoring veterans who have died... and that includes here in southeastern minnesota. kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us how a wreath ceremony in preston helps families remember their loved ones who gave so much to our country.xxx up this hill at the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston á nat:i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america a large crowd gathers to honor veterans who have died. nat: cemeteries across this nation are men and women who have served so that today we can enjoy these freedoms wreaths are being layed in honor of each branch of the military and prisoners of war missing in action... families go to find the burial sites of their own loved ones á and lay the wreath. there are 300 of these holiday wreaths layed across the veterans cemetery. "it's hard sometimes to stop and pause and take a little time to reflect and think about there freedoms that we have." master sergeant lisa mccabeáevans has been in the national guard and reserves for more than 20 years... and today á she's honoring someone special. "i laid a wreath in honor of my dad mark mccabe who died in october this year" she was also asked to lay a wreath in tribute of army veterans... which she says was an honor. a way to pay tribute to those who have served... and also remember people who are no longer here with us á because the holiday season can be difficult when you're missing someone you love. "some are, this is the first holiday they haven't had their loved one with them." "especially our service members who are a part of our family, it's really nice to remember them. i've really been missing my dad the last couple days, especially when i found out i was selected for comission." the sacrifices made by the men and women buried here á being just another reason