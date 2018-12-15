Speech to Text for Educator teaching in foreign country

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a young woman from our area is living and teaching in a foreign country... and it's all thanks to a prestigious scholarship program. kristen carlson is a part of the fulbright english teaching assistant program á run by the uás state department. she grew up in austin and graduated in may from luther college in decorah... but is now living in riga á latvia ... a european country on the baltic sea. she'll be there until june of next year. here's a look at her classroom á and some photos she's snapped in latvia so far. she tells kimt she's learning and growing a lot á but always stays connected to her midwestern roots.xxx it's been so much fun to be here and be able to share my experiences back home to talk about minnesota and iowa and the midwest, to be able to connect with people with topics i'm familiar with whether it's farming or music carlson is also taking classes to learn latvian and russian languages