Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

temperatures soared into the 40's saturday afternoon across north iowa and parts of southern minnesota where there was less snow pack and the sun could work its magic. even places with more snow on the ground saw warmer temperatures in the upper 30's making for the warmest day since mid november. a few clouds will drift over tonight keeping lows in the middle 20's. sunny skies will continue for sunday however, with highs in the middle to upper 30's allowing for continued melting. sunshine for the most part will continue for monday and tuesday (partly cloudy) with highs dipping to the low 30's monday but rebounding to the upper 30's tuesday. a quick system will try to spoil the fun on wednesday bringing a chance for rain and then a wintry mix to snow late with highs in the middle 30's. a few lingering flakes will be possible thursday. it looks like we clear back out for the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 30's. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: south becoming west at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: sunny. highs: mid to upper 30s. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday night: clear.