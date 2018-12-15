Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

john marshall rockets are looking for their first win of the season, hosting winona. and this may have been the performance of the night. matthew hurt is visiting with north carolina this weekend and he put on a show tonight. but winona starts strong, here's the opening tip and jackson nibbelink dunks it home. but here come the rockets, hurt shows off his play making ability, he dishes it to jacob meister who puts it in plus the foul. then he's gonna drive to the lane himself, and one for him. hurt dropped a cityárecord 55 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. a masterful performance as jm wins their first game of the mayo taking on faribault, take a look at this move by mason madsen, the left handed layup is good and the spartans are up in the first halft. but the falcons showing off their offense, trey krannich knocks down the trey, faribault will cut the lead. but remember this name, gabe madsen drives into the lane and gets the friendly roll. and then right before the end of the half, madsen drops it deep from the parking lot. he sinks it at the buzzer and the mayo spartans get another win, they beat the falcons 86 to 66./// the century panthers look to get their first win of the season hosting northfield, raiders nora lemácool will kiss it off the glass. then lemácool passes it this time to rachel kelly, she's one of the best in the conference. northfield up big. panthers trying to make a run, nora will, gets the contact and the foul, she'll knock down the free throw for the three point play. but here's megan fabeck for the raiders, she steps in for the three pointer. it's good and northfield goes on to