Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á kimt news 3 sports./// hey thank you cory. teams were eager to get back out on the courts tonight and it made for some excellent basketball action on the north iowa hardwoods. in fact á we even saw a couple of nailá biters tonight. it was an exciting one tonight between saint ansgar and west fork. saint ansgar's jack sievert passes to ethan kirchgatter whose shot is up and good for two. next á it's the warhawks turn. zach martinek will take it along the baseline for the west fork layup. now collin kramer attempts but it rolls off the rim, saints will recover and erik gerdts drains the three from another zip code. west fork takes this one 64 to 43. moving over to winnebago county á forest city playing host to west hancock. third quarter á erin caylor snatches the steal and goes all the way for the jump stop and the layáin. then shae dillavou left with plenty of time á likes the three and knocks it down to close in on the eagles lead. next mahayla faust feeds the ball to amanda chizek who banks it in off the window. and dillavou goes to work showing her moves as she attacks the basket with the help of the friendly roll. but it's not enough á second ranked west hancock takes the 49 to 39 win./// moving across winnebago county á gáháv and lake mills were both bidding for a win tonight. second quarter á brody boenhke knocks down the corner three for the cardinals. then the pass from colby groe to garrett hanna for the tying trey. james betz á the uánái panther commit to the rack for the slam. chett helming has a hot hand again tonight á pulling up from 15 for nothing but net. but helming and the bulldogs fire power is just too much á lake mills holds off gáháv at home 67 to 64 win./// our basketball coverage continues to southern