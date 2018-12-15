Clear
Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Grand Meadow and Austin girls basketball in action.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 21:09:10 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 21:09:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

winning streak this month... but their opponent tonight presented a formidable challenge... mankato west is ranked in the top five in the state. we pick up the action in the second half... austin getting the offense going... kyra walters gets the shot in the lane to fall. but the scarlets strike back... ashley gustavson gets it to lani schoper for the bucket. austin creating more offense... colie justice knocks down the corner three. chloe sheehan with another three from the far wing. this game went backáandáforth to the finish... but the packers beat mankato west 75á74. and over in grand meadow... a southeast conference matchup as the grand meadow superlarks take on the leroyá ostrander cardinals. the larks strike first... cross court pass to masie voigt for the basket. then off a steal... skylar cotton doesn't cash in the fastábreak opportunity but does draw the foul. haley hungerholt gets the cards on the board with a midrange jumper. but this one was all larks... jordyn glynn pulls up and drains the jumper. grand meadow keeps pouring it on... the
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
