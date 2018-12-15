Speech to Text for 48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight.... kimt is eagerly awaiting the cá bás 48 hours episode on the disappearance of our very own jodi huisentruit. but before looking ahead to tomorrow... let's take a look back at everything that's happened leading up to jim axelrod's investigation. the case of jodi huisentruit will be getting the 48 hours treatment.xxx starting with the haunting day jodi disappeared. on june 27th 1995 á jodi failed to arrive at káiámát news where she anchored our daybreak program. six years later... the popular anchor was declared legally dead after investigators were unable to find her. then in 20á11.... the book "dead air" was released... bringing renewed interest to the huisentruit mystery. there appeared to be little movement in the case until last year... that's when a search warrant was executed against john vansice... a person of interest in the case. but the contents of that search warrant remain sealed. that brings us to tomorrow... when cbs's jim axelrod will once again dig and we have team coverage for you tonight... kimt news 3's ruhákell hellman sat down with axelrod this afternoon to learn more about his investigation... particularly... about that aá foreá mentioned person of interest á john vancise.xxx raquel: talking a little bit more about john vancise á you know we know he does say he was the last person to see jodi and well i know police to not consider him a suspect a lot of people really do think that he really did have something to do with her disappearance can you tell me anything more about about mr vancise and what you learned during this investigation? well i think your viewers will find the old video remarkably insightful what his frame of mind was and how he characterised the relationship with jodi at the time we also spoke with some other very close friends of jodi who say that while john vansice likes to say he considered jodi a daughter, they say that they wanted to date her. well just like anyone else.... we here at káiá mát are looking for some answers as to what happened to one of our own. be sure to tune in to káiámát tomorrow night at 9 for the full 48 hours special.///