Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

The latest on the Huisentruit disappearance.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 21:05:30 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 21:05:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for 48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight.... kimt is eagerly awaiting the cá bás 48 hours episode on the disappearance of our very own jodi huisentruit. but before looking ahead to tomorrow... let's take a look back at everything that's happened leading up to jim axelrod's investigation. the case of jodi huisentruit will be getting the 48 hours treatment.xxx starting with the haunting day jodi disappeared. on june 27th 1995 á jodi failed to arrive at káiámát news where she anchored our daybreak program. six years later... the popular anchor was declared legally dead after investigators were unable to find her. then in 20á11.... the book "dead air" was released... bringing renewed interest to the huisentruit mystery. there appeared to be little movement in the case until last year... that's when a search warrant was executed against john vansice... a person of interest in the case. but the contents of that search warrant remain sealed. that brings us to tomorrow... when cbs's jim axelrod will once again dig and we have team coverage for you tonight... kimt news 3's ruhákell hellman sat down with axelrod this afternoon to learn more about his investigation... particularly... about that aá foreá mentioned person of interest á john vancise.xxx raquel: talking a little bit more about john vancise á you know we know he does say he was the last person to see jodi and well i know police to not consider him a suspect a lot of people really do think that he really did have something to do with her disappearance can you tell me anything more about about mr vancise and what you learned during this investigation? well i think your viewers will find the old video remarkably insightful what his frame of mind was and how he characterised the relationship with jodi at the time we also spoke with some other very close friends of jodi who say that while john vansice likes to say he considered jodi a daughter, they say that they wanted to date her. well just like anyone else.... we here at káiá mát are looking for some answers as to what happened to one of our own. be sure to tune in to káiámát tomorrow night at 9 for the full 48 hours special.///
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Image

Local officer receives CIT Officer of the Year Award

Image

Students on public buses

Image

North Iowa Humane Society receives large donation

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Community Events