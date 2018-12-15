Speech to Text for Helping Single Mothers

some humanitarians spent their friday evening tying the community together áá literally. students from century high school and the winona rochester student association of social work created tie blankets and sleeping bags for 21 children from the jeremiah program áá an organization helping single moms. attendees donated items ranging from gift cards to toiletries... soaps... and clothing. one of the winona rochester students says helping the single mothers is personal for her. "i was raised by a single parent myself and to show the community supports you. oftentimes, there's a lot of feeling that being a single parent isn't accepted and i think mothers that raise kids on their own are very brave." the jeremiah program is accepting applications for more families in need. to learn more á find this story á under the local news tab on kimt dot com.