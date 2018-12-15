Speech to Text for Local officer receives CIT Officer of the Year Award

year 1 in 5 adults in the united states experiences an episode of mental illness. but law enforcement in rochester put in the work to make sure they're prepared to handle crisis situations.... and now that hard work is paying off. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is sitting down with someone being honored for their work on the mental health front. brooke? katie, georgeá about 9 months ago, i attended a crisis intervention team training day with the rochester police department, now we're finding out how that training is paying off. again... what you're about to see is just training.xxx "we can't lose him get a medic get a medic go get a medic stay with me stay with me" this is a small look at what over 80% of the rochester police department has gone through to become crisis intervention team certified. "i would say a day doesn't go by that we don't use it." it takes a special person to help someone as their world is crumbling. "you're so cautious as to the choice of words you use when you're speaking with someone because you could trigger the wrong emotion or the wrong effect so as you can imagine its like an episode of star wars trying to process each thing you're learning or hearing with what we would believe is an approproate response." and its those quick responses and compassion that helped officer táj to receive the 20á 18 national alliance on mental illness of southeast minnesota's cáiá t officer of the year award. "i'm very blessed because quite frankly many other of my counter parts the guys and gals i work with are very deserving of this award as well and so i'm truly humbled by that." the yearly award recognizes a person who... has gone above and beyond to support a commitment to the decriminalizati on of mental illness through crisis intervention and jail diversion, providing compassin and support in all aspects of their duties when confronted with mental health issues, and fights stigma associated with mental illness, and advocates for people with mental illness. "it took me a while for it to even hit home for me what the significant or importance of it is" the significance is clearátaking the time and having the passion to learn how to save a life. "depression and mental health are a topic and an officer tj tells me he carries around cards that have hotlines on them for runs he might go on that he feels someone needs further assistance./// thank