Students on public buses

Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Public Transit is looking into a feasibility study in regards to middle and high school students riding the buses to school.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 20:52:49 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 20:52:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

trying to find a man in his late 30's or early 40's who is said to have exposed himself in front of a 16á yearáold girl on a rochester city bus. this comes after months of talks between rochester public schools and rochester public transit about having middle and high school students riding the public buses to and from school. the school system and public transit are still going over studies to figure out the feasibility of making this change which originated from wanting later start times for the students... the study is set to last until the end of march./// it
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
