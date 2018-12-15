Speech to Text for Students on public buses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trying to find a man in his late 30's or early 40's who is said to have exposed himself in front of a 16á yearáold girl on a rochester city bus. this comes after months of talks between rochester public schools and rochester public transit about having middle and high school students riding the public buses to and from school. the school system and public transit are still going over studies to figure out the feasibility of making this change which originated from wanting later start times for the students... the study is set to last until the end of march./// it