North Iowa Humane Society receives large donation

Posted: Fri Dec 14 20:49:45 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 20:49:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

giving á and one airline made a substantial donation to a local nonprofit today. air choice one á in mason city offering flights to nearby major airports á presented a oneáthousand dollar donation to the humane society of north iowa. sybil soukup á the the humane society's executive director á says this gift comes when they need it the most. it was earlier this week we reported the theft of donations from the organizations this is such a generous donation from our friends at air choice one and it's a great time of the year for charitable giving to organizations like ours that need donations to keep on going. they said this money was the result of them seeing our story about the samoyed rescue that we took part in and we will use all this donation to take care of the many dogs that we part of that operation. soukup says for those who are interested in donating to the organization á checks or payá pal donations are preffered á and all mail is being
Mason City
