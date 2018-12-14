Speech to Text for Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fog has burned off leaving us with some muchá needed sunshine for the afternoon! with the warmer temps and the sun, a lot of our snow pack is beginning to melt. this will lead to the development of fog tonight and during the overnight hours. this fog will bur off saturday morning but may still cause some problems for early morning travel. lows will fall back into the upper teens which may lead to freezing fog and more slick spots on roadways. more sunshine and well above average temps headline our weekend! highs will climb back into the upper 30s for saturday, mid 30s for sunday. we'll keep with the clearer skies until midweek when clouds return to the forecast á above average temperatures will also be sticking around. any precipitation chances remain low heading into the next weekend. tonight: mostly clear/late night fog. lows: upper teens. winds: calm. saturday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: upper 30s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: mostly summertime is when outdoor enthusiasts hit tackle shops, dig up blood worms and go fishing. but here in the northern uás... summer is a