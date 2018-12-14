Clear
Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Fri Dec 14 19:04:36 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 19:04:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

the fog has burned off leaving us with some muchá needed sunshine for the afternoon! with the warmer temps and the sun, a lot of our snow pack is beginning to melt. this will lead to the development of fog tonight and during the overnight hours. this fog will bur off saturday morning but may still cause some problems for early morning travel. lows will fall back into the upper teens which may lead to freezing fog and more slick spots on roadways. more sunshine and well above average temps headline our weekend! highs will climb back into the upper 30s for saturday, mid 30s for sunday. we'll keep with the clearer skies until midweek when clouds return to the forecast á above average temperatures will also be sticking around. any precipitation chances remain low heading into the next weekend. tonight: mostly clear/late night fog. lows: upper teens. winds: calm. saturday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: upper 30s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: mostly
Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
