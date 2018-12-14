Speech to Text for KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

very soon this rochester building will be reduced to rubble. it's day one of the days inn demolition./// "you are watching news channel 3 daybreak. the time is six o'clock." and á the national spotlight is back on the case of jodi huisentruit... a beloved kimt daybreak anchor who vanished more than 2 decades ago./// we're tracking warmer temperatures and melting snow á what this means for our fog situation, coming up./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first tonight... it's a downtown project that could cause headaches in rochester... today crews began tearing down the days inn building on first avenue northwest. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from the site. she has continuing coverage of the demolition rochester city council gave a green light in june. annalise? xxx katie á george á while this 100 year old building is still standing tall now... it won't be come next friday. today i found out the impacts this project will have on people walking and driving downtown. xxx "i'm thinking there has to be a balance between the old just for old sake and making way for safer buildings" leslie macbride passed by the days inn today... and she tells me she isn't sad to see it go á because not (everything needs to be saved. "you need parking you need stores and there's a lot of hospitality outfits down here that some of them are very old. it's very difficult to bring them up to code." the city issued a demolition permit á and a right of way permit to the project. under the right of way permit... some sidewalks and streets near the hotel will be blocked off for one week á but may open back up earlier if the demolition wraps up sooner. the west center street and first avenue sidewalks adjacent to the days inn will be blocked off, so you'll need to walk on the other side of the street like i am right now. as for road closures... i spoke with city traffic engineer sam budzyna to find out how the demolition will impact traffic. "starting tomorrow morning, saturday morning, there will be center street and first avenue will both be closed to traffic. the intersection will remain open, but you won't be able to go through." when these walls come tumbling down á it may catch your eye... but budzyna is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road. "pay attention to where you're going. it's a big spectacle and it's just one more thing to distract drivers so watch where you're going and be aware of your surroundings" metered parking on these roads will also be out of commission on the section of west center street that is closing tomorrow. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. as for what happens once the hotel is gone... that's up in the air. public works told annalise there is no permit for construction on the site./// maybe it's because it's been so cloudy for so long. but the suddenly strong rays of sun today were at once filled with warmth and, yes, joy. so á how long will we be enjoying these golden rays? let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. tonight: mostly clear/late night fog. lows: upper teens. winds: calm. saturday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: upper 30s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: mostly clear/overnigh t fog possible. if you have been with us for kimt news 3 at 4 or 5, you know that our chance for a white christmas is pretty low across the area even though there is currently snow on the ground. as sara will show you in the 7 day forecast, there is a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures on the way that will lead to a major amount of snow melt, but what happens in between the day and christmas? here is the 8 to 14 day outlook which begins on the 21st and takes us a couple of days past christmas, it looks like w e have a small chance for above normal temperatures which are in the middle 20's so it's hard to say that we will see continued melting then. we also have a chance for below average precip where we normally see about 2" of snow over that time, remember, you only need an inch on the ground for a white christmas.i am watching for the potential for a few weak clippers after the next 7 days. our chances of seeing some very minor snow is high but seeing anything above an inch is very low. live in mason city, meteorologist brandon libby, kimt news 3. thanks, sara./// it's a mystery that's haunted our area for more than two decades. on june 27th... 19á95... jodi huisentruit never arrived at work to begin her shift as morning anchor at kimt. on saturday... jodi's case is being featured on an episode of 48 hours. today... kimt news three's ruhá kell hellman talked with cábá s news national corresponden t jim axelrod for a look at what he uncovered while investigating the case.xxx i know mason city police chief jeff brinkley has always said this isn't a cold case, that they're actively investigating it. he's made that kind of one of his priorities since his first day on the job. what can you tell me about where the investigation is at right now? so chief brinkley was quite corgial, invited us in, was very keen to have us sit down but he just didn't want to share very many details. in his words, he didn't want to let the cat out of the bag. i asked him, was there a cat in the bag, was there something and he said yes. my next question is are we talking about days, weeks, months away. he said not that fast. so on one hand, yes the chief understands just given the emotional connection so many people have to the story, he doesn't want to shut down this case and declare it a cold case. on the other hand, he's either holding his cards very tight to his vest, or there just isn't that much new to report./// you can see ruhá kell's full interview with axelrod on kimt dot com. 48 hours: find jodi airs at nine o'clock on saturday night right here on kimt./// two crashes on the same rochester roadway... you can see from our live eye in the sky á highway 52 in rochester is free flowing now.. .but less than 2 hours ago á northbound lanes were backed up because of a vehicle flipped over near the interchange with 19th street northwest. and just after noon... 2 (southbound lanes of highway 52 were blocked after a crash near the civic center drive exit. we don't know the names of the people involved in these crashes, nor if they were hurt. stay with kimt two people are hurt after a crash that split a grain trailer in half! it happened at the intersection of 270th street and dancer avenue... west of marble rock. troopers say 41áyearáold tony keeling failed to stop for a stop sign and hit an empty grain trailer. keeling and his passenger á 25á yearáold aaron olson á were taken to mercy medical center north iowa for unknown injuries./// it's the season of giving and one local airline is all in. earlier this afternoon á air choice one's mason city station presented a oneáthousand dollar donation to the humane society of north iowa. air choice one say's the recent rescue of over 100 samoyeds in worth county was what inspired the company to donate to this local animal shelter. wayne thompson á the station's manager á says this is part of the company's tradition of helping community organizations. xxx it's along the lines of of air choice one's commitment to contribute to the community á each community that we service. it's an ongoing thing and more of the stuff will come along as we go. air choice one tells káiámát it was inspired by the samoyed rescues even before multiple donation envelpes were stolen earlier music can elevate our spiritááá move us to danceááá or relax the mood. coming up á a project to add a stateáofátheá art music annex to a minnesota high school gets