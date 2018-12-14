Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Changes Coming to Music Annex

Band will have a new space on the 2nd floor

Posted: Fri Dec 14 17:05:09 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 17:05:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Changes Coming to Music Annex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

austin public school's music annex will soon look a lot different. this is what the building looks like today... and when construction starts the building will look like this. part of the renovation is to update the building and add more space for students. you can see here á a second floor will be added. that floor will be home to a new band room. superintenden t david krenz says this is an investment generations of musicians will in to the next decade two decade 30 or 40 years into where our kids will have an environment to produce music. rennovations
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Image

Changes Coming to Music Annex

Image

Days Inn demolition beginning

Image

Take a Vet Fishing Day

Image

Investigation finds threat was not credible

Image

School bus slides into field, injuring students

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Community Events