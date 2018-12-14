Speech to Text for Days Inn demolition beginning

tonight... it's a downtown project that could cause headaches in rochester... today crews began tearing down the days inn building on first avenue northwest. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from the site. she has continuing coverage of the demolition rochester city council gave a green light in june. annalise? xxx katie á george á while this 100 year old building is still standing tall now... it won't be come next friday. today i found out the impacts this project will have on people walking and driving downtown. xxx "i'm thinking there has to be a balance between the old just for old sake and making way for safer buildings" leslie macbride passed by the days inn today... and she tells me she isn't sad to see it go á because not (everything needs to be saved. "you need parking you need stores and there's a lot of hospitality outfits down here that some of them are very old. it's very difficult to bring them up to code." the city issued a demolition permit á and a right of way permit to the project. under the right of way permit... some sidewalks and streets near the hotel will be blocked off for one week á but may open back up earlier if the demolition wraps up sooner. the west center street and first avenue sidewalks adjacent to the days inn will be blocked off, so you'll need to walk on the other side of the street like i am right now. as for road closures... i spoke with city traffic engineer sam budzyna to find out how the demolition will impact traffic. "starting tomorrow morning, saturday morning, there will be center street and first avenue will both be closed to traffic. the intersection will remain open, but you won't be able to go through." when these walls come tumbling down á it may catch your eye... but budzyna is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road. "pay attention to where you're going. it's a big spectacle and it's just one more thing to distract drivers so watch where you're going and be aware of your surroundings" metered parking on these roads will also be out of commission on the section of west center street that is closing tomorrow. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. as for what happens once the hotel is gone... that's up in the air. public works told annalise there is no permit for construction on