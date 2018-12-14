Clear
Take a Vet Fishing Day

Organizers are gearing up for the 'Take a Vet Fishing Day'.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 16:38:35 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 16:38:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

long way off and intrepid anglers go (ice( fishing. later this month á those anglers will cut holes in clear lake as they once again kick off the event, take a vet fishing.. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with those organizing the event á who are already trolling to find out what's biting beneath the icexxx in a couple of weeks from right now á there will be many holes that will be drilled right here into the ice at mcintosh beach on clear lake for take a vet fishing day. and those i spoke with that are organizing the event say that this means quite a bit to them. nat tyler evers grew up in a military family, so he's all about helping those willing to sacrifice. "my dad was in vietnam, so anything i can do to help veterans... that's my main goal." he and jaime kujawa are on the lake today to see what's biting. the upcoming fishing outing isn't limited to vetsááá everyone's welcome. "we get them the equipment, they can come out and give it a try. whether they're thinking about trying ice fishing for the first time or they love ice fishing, it's just good to get them out around a bunch of like minded people and have a good time." kujawa came up with the idea last year. to him á it's all about giving back. "it's a feel good thing, it's a big heart thing and we love doing it. and the guys that i got working with me on it are all like minded and we pretty much love doing what we do for this reason." while the fishing is free, a contribution of 5 bucks gets you a meal and a chance in a prize raffle. proceeds go directly to cedar valley the
