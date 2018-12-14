Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Investigation finds threat was not credible

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee says even though nothing came from the reported threat, he wants all students to know that the district will take these reports seriously.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 15:25:40 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 15:25:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Investigation finds threat was not credible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

threat-vo-3 for the second time this week - police are called on to investigate a report of a threat involving a school... this time in north iowa. clear lake school threat-vo-1 lowerthird2line:no threat after investigation clear lake, ia police were called to clear lake high school yesterday morning after a student reported another student's comments regarding a possible shooting at the school. after an investigation - the threat was found to not be credible... with police saying no one was ever in any danger. superintendent doug gee says this incident serves as a reminder that students should not be afraid to speak up if they feel like a situation could get out of hand.xxx clear lake school threat-sot-1 lowerthird2line:doug gee superintendent, clear lake schools "if you hear something or you see something, please say something. we're gonna investigate it. and we do take them all seriously." the student in question is facing disciplinary action from the
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Investigation finds threat was not credible

Image

School bus slides into field, injuring students

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Community Events