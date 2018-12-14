Speech to Text for Investigation finds threat was not credible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

threat-vo-3 for the second time this week - police are called on to investigate a report of a threat involving a school... this time in north iowa. clear lake school threat-vo-1 lowerthird2line:no threat after investigation clear lake, ia police were called to clear lake high school yesterday morning after a student reported another student's comments regarding a possible shooting at the school. after an investigation - the threat was found to not be credible... with police saying no one was ever in any danger. superintendent doug gee says this incident serves as a reminder that students should not be afraid to speak up if they feel like a situation could get out of hand.xxx clear lake school threat-sot-1 lowerthird2line:doug gee superintendent, clear lake schools "if you hear something or you see something, please say something. we're gonna investigate it. and we do take them all seriously." the student in question is facing disciplinary action from the