School bus slides into field, injuring students

/ for the second time this week - a school bus in our area is involved in a crash. just this morning - a bus carrying 7 children slid off the road into a cornfield just outside of austin. tonight - kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us in the rochester studio - jeremiah - how did the school respond in the aftermath of that accident?xxx austin bus crash-lintro-2 raquel - i spoke to staff at the austin school district who say the safety of students remains their number one priority. that's why they have procedures in place for when accidents like this one happen.xxx austin bus crash-pkg-1 austin bus crash-pkg-8 vo: a foggy friday morning bus ride took a turn. austin bus crash-pkg-4 sot: that type of area is close to austin...five miles south of austin so we responded. it didn't take us very long. lowerthird2line:school bus slides into field mower co., mn vo:austin police, fire, gold cross ambulance and state troopers all responded to the crash. the bus driver, driver's assistant and three students were taken to mayo health systems in austin as a precaution. sot: well we just want to make sure that all our students get to school safe. vo: when accidents like this happen - austin's executive director of educational services john alberts quickly jumps in. nat: i received a call right away. vo: he tells me that when there's an emergency - things shift into high gear. lowerthird2line:john alberts executive director of educational services, austin school district sot: but first and foremost we need to get a handle on exactly what is happening and then ultimately we want to also make sure the parents who are directly involved who students were directly involved were also contacted. austin bus crash-pkg-9 vo: the school district contracts out its bus services to palmer bus company. we reached out to see what the company does when there is an accident... but they declined to comment. state patrol sergeant troy christianson says although bus crashes are frightening... they don't happen often. sot: it's a safe mode of transportation and these type of crashes are fairly rare so we don't have a lot of crashes on a day to day basis so when they do happen, we defiently do an invesigation and try and figure out why and how they happen and how we can prevent them from happening again. / austin bus crash-ltag-2 there were no other vehicles involved in the accident. the four students who were not injured were released to their parents. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. sergeant christianson says troopers are still investigating the accident.