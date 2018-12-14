Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Footage from a crash Friday in Rochester.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 13:00:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 13:00:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Community Events