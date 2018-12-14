Speech to Text for Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now for a christmas story you'll only see here on kimt news three's daybreak. for the first time, mayo clinic is reá creating christmas decorations the 1940s. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about the story behind the star in the plummer building. over the years the plummer building has transformed over years in how it's used by mayo... but now it's going back to its roots. with it's christmas decorations. take a look. you cant miss it. this beautiful star hanging above the welcome desk in the plummer building. anna beth morgan is the executive director of the libraries at mayo... and the one who decided to recreate the star. she was doing research for the ken burn's documentary when she found it in this photo from 1949. i looked at it and thought that needs to come to the plummer building. and it's the bigger, real life picture that shined to morgan. one of the things that's fabulous is you come through this entrance, you see a beautiful star on the floor but this one is high above. but how exactly do you create a giant christmas decoration when you only have an old photo to go off of? we have so many talented people i knew we could do it. matt behrens heads facilities operations and tells me it took a lot of working elves to recreate the 50 pound piece. starting with using the picture to figure out the size, creating a frame, then a florists' green thumb. 108 feet of garland, about 30 red balls and packs of berries and 2 long days is what it took to make this star shine. i think it's really neat that we do this. i mean mayo loves it's heritage and it looks amazing. it was important to bring that star to life in this building.where we don't we have a few more fun, historic facts about this star with this story on káiámát dot com.