Posted: Fri Dec 14 05:50:27 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 05:50:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

many high school teams in the area had tonight off á but it was a busy night on the court for two teams in particular. forest city playing host to algona in a game that would take all 32 minutes. third quarter á jacob olson drains one from top of the key to put the indians back in front. then collin bleich dishes to wyatt wegener for the answer and we've still got a tied ball game. a lob to micah lambert who shows his moves at the post and gets this one to go. bulldogs are still looking for the win á spencer holmes knocks down the three. but it's not enough as forest city wins 50 to 48. the iowa girls high school athletic union released it's weekly girls basketball rankings á with six area teams considered to be some of the best in the state. in class 1áa á west hancock continues to hold second place with a perfect eight and oh record. clear lake is still ranked second in class 3áa and osage holds third á both teams are undefeated. also in class 3á a á algona moves up one spot to fifth á crestwood falls two spots to 13th á and mason city climbs up to second after last week's big win over
