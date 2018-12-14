Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Another foggy morning with sunshine this afternoon.

Posted: Fri Dec 14 05:07:14 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 05:07:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forecast... (((weather at wall(((another dense fog advisory is in effect for the entire area this morning yet again. the conditions will improve around 8á9 am, but until then we will be expecting lowered visibility and even some areas of freezing fog leading to patchy slick spots on the roads. the fog will clear and we will finally see the sun return for the afternoon. highs will bound back into the 30's today with even warmer temps for the weekend. the sun will get the temperatures back into the mid and upper 30s for saturday and sunday. the snow will be melting this weekend and for next week. with the snow melting, there will be chances for more morning fog in the mornings to come lasting all the way to the start of next week. clouds will return mid week, but there isn't any major snow storm in the 7 day forecast. today: am fog/becoming sunny. highs: mid to lower 30s. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly clear/some patchy fog. lows: upper teens. winds: calm. saturday: mostly sunny. thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
The sun will return for this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Image

Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

Image

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Community Events