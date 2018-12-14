Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

forecast... (((weather at wall(((another dense fog advisory is in effect for the entire area this morning yet again. the conditions will improve around 8á9 am, but until then we will be expecting lowered visibility and even some areas of freezing fog leading to patchy slick spots on the roads. the fog will clear and we will finally see the sun return for the afternoon. highs will bound back into the 30's today with even warmer temps for the weekend. the sun will get the temperatures back into the mid and upper 30s for saturday and sunday. the snow will be melting this weekend and for next week. with the snow melting, there will be chances for more morning fog in the mornings to come lasting all the way to the start of next week. clouds will return mid week, but there isn't any major snow storm in the 7 day forecast. today: am fog/becoming sunny. highs: mid to lower 30s. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly clear/some patchy fog. lows: upper teens. winds: calm. saturday: mostly sunny. thanks jon.