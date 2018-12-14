Speech to Text for Synagogue flag

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

páo box./// at the end of october... a gunman opened fire and killed 11 people at tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. the gunman posted antiá semitic messages on social media prior to the horrific attack. following the rampage... communities across the country came together to remember and honor the lives of the victims. and tonight á a rochester synagogue is doing its part to send love all the way to pennsylvania. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story.. and joins us live now. isabella? live katie and george... i'm standing outside b'nai israel synagogue where the interfaith community in rochester spent the evening writing messages of love and support for those in pittsburgh.xxx "let's see if we can spread this out as far as we can." pittsburgh resident laurel herman is visiting rochester. while here she's collecting a chain of paper messages at b'nai israel synagogue to take back to the steel city. "it's not about jews, it's not about christians, it's about all of us standing against hate and standing for kindness." rabbi michelle werner says... the unthinkable violence in pittsburgh prompted rochester's interfaith community to reach out. "the rise in antiásemitism is getting more and more prevalent and that can happen everywhere." the rabbi hopes the effort here will deal a blow to hate everywhere. "the country has lost an aspect of its civility and so certain detrimental ways of discussing things have fallen by the wayside and lack of civil discourse has become normalized." herman is certain the messages will be uplifting to her pittsburgh brethren. "it will remind us that people everywhere care about kindness and compassion and people stand with us and we stand with you." pittsburgh, herman says, is still hurting. "it will lift us, and we need to be lifted because we are a community grieving." a showing of colorful solidarity made of paper and bound together by love. herman will take the prayer flag chain to the president of the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the antiá defamation league reported the number of antiá semitic incidents rose 57 percent in 2017. the woman who is poised to become the first female president of the