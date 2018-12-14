Clear
Coping with memory loss

Conversations and coffee to battle the unfortunate disease.

Posted: Thu Dec 13 20:47:48 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 20:47:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

1 in 3 seniors die with alzheimer's or other forms of dementia according to the alzheimers association. to help care givers and others deal with memory loss... act on alzheimer's... organized memory caf!. it is a place to sip coffee... socialize... converse and forget troubles. one attendee has a wife with dementia and knows the struggles of caregiving all "accept that it's happening and also to make sure that they realize they don't make an issue of things that are not important." memory caf! is open to the public every second tuesday of the month at about eating a diet high in red meat. why you'll want to know
