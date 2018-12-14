Speech to Text for Salvation Army not meeting goal

the salvation army is asking people now more than ever to step up and ring a bell for at least an hour this holiday season. that's because they're 50á (thousand dollars behind where they need to be at this point to meet their goal of 1 million dollars for the year. all of the money goes toward providing services for the rochester community. they only have a couple of weeks to reach their goal á and if they don't... they'll have to start cutting "it could mean that fewer people get rental assistance fewer people are helped out in the adult day program it means fewer people are housed in the hosing program it all just depends on what we have to deem as most important and most valuble to the community at this time." rebecca tells kimtá volunteering to ring a bell for one hour can raise up to 1 hundred dollars and hopes that in the season of giving á people will give their time./// there is good