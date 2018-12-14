Speech to Text for Preps for Pre-K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dayton and leutenant governor tina smith announced the voluntary preá kindergarten program which gave over 3 thousand 4á yearáolds access to early education. now... as state leadership moves forward, kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is looking into preák options in minnesota.... and whether or not funding will continue when the state is under new leadership./// katie and george... in about a month á governor mark dayton will step down and governorá elect tim walz will be taking his place. and while it may seem too early to start thinking about a new school year... open enrollment begins in less than a month. so today i reached out to walz who tells me in part, he hopes to build on the incredible legacy of governor mark dayton and ensure every family has the opportunity to send their child to preschool, no matter where they live."xxxx "we are here to learn about early childhood education!" before open enrollment for preák schools begins in january, parents gathered at the rochester public library eager to learn about all their early education options. "it was really important to me that they just had time to open play however they wanted to and kind of discover things on their own." preschool, though, is expensive and some families just can't afford it. one day care provider hopes state funding for preschool will continue under minnesota's new governor. "we are advocates for every child having access to a quality program and we already program with scholarship agencies that are funded by the state and accept children who get state funding for preschool so if more children could get funding to go into programs like that it would be wonderful for our program and wonderful for the children of minnesota to get quality education." here's how it works. "in one of them the funding goes directly to the parents and they can use that money to choose what school they want their child to go to theres another program that provides funding for the schools and then we can a lot that funding to the families who come to us and say i don't have money for preschool can you help me?" so as governor elect tim walz steps in, providers and parents are both holding out hope for continued public support. "we want every parent to have access to programs that have high quality, know what that high quality is, and have them be able to pay for it." "for it to be an option for them as something to do, thats amazing and that you don't have to worry about it as a financial burden and that you don't have to worry about getting if you have a little one that's around preák age... there is information on eligibility for funding for both parents and schools on the minnesota department of education's page./// thank you brooke. and children must be 4 years old as of september 1st to be eligible to take part in the voluntary preák program free of charge./// right in