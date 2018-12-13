Clear
Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Floyd Co. Medical Center is pulling out of its commitment, but Apple Valley Assisted Living is swooping in

Posted: Thu Dec 13 16:55:08 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 16:55:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

the plight of a shut in unable to leave home for foodááá and prepare meals at home. for one north iowa community á a savior has come forward to rescue the local meals on wheels program. in september, the floyd county medical center announced it would be pulling out of its meals on wheels commitment because of the program's costs. enter apple valley assisted living in charles city. it will begin prepping and delivering meals january 7th. kathryn hovey counts on meals on wheels and remembers getting the bad news of the program's impending demise..xxx "i thought oh no, what am i gonna do now? i just surmised that somebody would come up with a plan and somebody else would do it. and i guess the wishes were granted." according to the floyd county medical center á meals on wheels cost the hospital over 245
