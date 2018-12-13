Speech to Text for Empowering rural Iowa

it's a trend seen across the nation... fewer people are choosing to live in rural communities. lets look at the data. checking the latest uás census information á as of august last year á only about 19 percent of people in the uá s lived in rural areas. now the question is á are there ways our smaller towns could make a comeback? kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us now from the newsroom with what strategies were discussed during governor reynold's stop in sheffield today.xxx katie and george á some great recommendatio ns and ideas being shared this afternoon. i spoke to a member of the task force aimed at beefing up rural communities á saying he has 3 key ways to grow rural iowa.xxx "you hear so many great things happening in rural communities and sometimes when you see that, it can be replicated in other areas." justin wagner is the superintenden t of schools in the western iowa town of harlan. he's also a member of the growing iowa task force á which is a committee that's part of governor reynold's rural iowa initiative. he notes three key takeaways. "love the broadband. love the connectivity conversation, because broadband is sometimes different than connectivity, and that's an important piece. sometimes we lose some of those granular pieces when we're talking big picture. health care... you talk about health care in smaller communities. and then how do you lure some of those folks that have been born and raised in rural communities that wanna come back?" governor reynolds formed the initiative in july of this year á with lieutenant governor adam gregg and sandy ehrig of the iowa rural development council as coá chairs. "i've said that for iowa to be truly successful, we have to see growth in every single corner of the state and that's what this group is thank you alex. the empowering rural iowa task force is made up of members ranging from business and organizational leaders to state representative s á including representative jane bloomingdale and senator amanda ragan.///