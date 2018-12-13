Speech to Text for Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

local business is coming in strong with thousands of dollars worth of donations. kimt news 3's katie huinker has more. xxx tft collection-llpkg-1 tft collection-llpkg-2 we are in the final push, to gather toys for children in need this season. while some set out these boxes and hope they fill up, one north iowa company really exceeded all expectations. tft collection-llpkg-3 trustile doors in northwood raised almost 17-hundred dollars that was used to purchase all these toys! today the salvation army is picking up the boxes of toys. kelly krause is the woman behind the effort. she says last year instead of doing an office secret santa gift exchange - they decided to pool money for toys for tots. to krause's surprise the company ended up raising just over 1,000 dollars and this year they are at almost 17- hundred. tft collection-llpkg-4 it was awesome. donations were from 50 cents to 200 dollars you know it's just like wow. it gives you a warm fuzzy feeling that you are going to put a lot of smiles on their faces. tft collection-llpkg-5 and if you find you are in need of this service this season. you can sign up at distribution at the salvation army. in northwood, katie huinker, kimt news 3. and those with the salvation army tell kimt this year is looking to be a big "toys for tots" success. coming up in the newscast...