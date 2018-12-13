Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency suspended an air quality alert after stagnant weather caused micro-pollutants to form.

Posted: Thu Dec 13 15:24:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 15:24:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to properly circluate... leaving behind micro- pollutants. this is nothing new for april sutor. she's spent 10- years leaving in the mountainous parts of montana. she says since the alert yesterday - she's noticed something different in the air.xxx air quality alert-sot-1 lowerthird2line:april sutor resident well i noticed that with all the fog and clouds cover the air just seems heavier. the minnesota pollution control agency says although the alert was dismissed... the air is still carrying more particles than usual. it should return to a normal level by the weekend. / gov in sheffield-stngr-2 iowa governor kim reynolds met with people from across the state in sheffield today to discuss ideas and recommendation s
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Image

Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

Image

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa reports theft

Image

Reported threat against school investigated

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events