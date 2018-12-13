Clear
Humane Society of North Iowa reports theft

The Humane Society says its mailbox was empty, despite a number of donations that come in during the holiday season.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

media. / the humane society of north iowa says it fell victim to a mail thief this week. humane society theft-vbox-1 humane society theft-2 the humane society says it recently sent out a newsletter requesting donations... and began to receive those donations by mail. but on tuesday - when employees arrived at the animal shelter... they say the mailbox was empty. after speaking with the post office... they confirmed that a large number of letters had been delivered... and that mail was likely stolen. sybil soukup - the shelter's executive director says this is stealing from helpless animals.xxx humane society theft-sot-1 humane society theft-sot-2 a person that is willing to steal from homeless animals, maybe they're in a desperate place themselves but i've got a shelter full of animals that are also in a desperate place and they rely on those donations for food and shelter from our organization. the theft has been reported to the mason city police department. anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. soukup says the humane society has set up a post office box in order to protect future donations from theft. / two
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
