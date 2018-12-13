Clear
Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Looking ahead to Saturday's show in the case of former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Posted: Thu Dec 13 09:42:18 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 09:42:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
