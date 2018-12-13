Clear
Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Posted: Thu Dec 13 05:39:49 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 05:39:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

are safe./// developing you can't miss it when you're driving in rochester... but some people are saying you also won't miss it if it's gone... we're talking about the corn water tower on the southside of town. the heritage preservation commission says it should be deemed a historical landmark... and now the community is getting involved. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live from the tower... annalisa á who says this corn is the cream of the crop and who says cut it down? hey tyler and arielle, so this right here is the corn tower we're talking about. it was put in here in 1931... and now sits on the property of seneca foods.... which is saying it doesn't need to be deemed a historical landmark. in a letter to the city which you see here, the company argues if it was painted anything other than a corn cob, this discussion wouldn't be happening! citizens like kelly schobirl in rochester are saying á keep the corn. she's helping lead the effort... where people are encouraged to send letters of their stories of the tower to the city. for her, it was what she looked forward to when she came to rochester as a kid. that was rochester to me. you know that's what i saw, we're going to the town with the corn. it means the good down home caring and friends that we've made her in rochester. so it represents a lot more than just fun pop art. this conversation is really growing... canvas and chardonay held an event last night to support this tower, and even a song was created and posted on facebook for it. it's expected to go in front of city council in janurary and that's when all these letters people are writing will be shared. live in there is one challenge people trying to save the tower are facing... we'll tell you about that and how they plan to overcome it in just
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
