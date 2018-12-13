Clear
Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

More dense fog this morning with cloudy skies this afternoon.

Posted By: Jon Rivas

dense fog has returned to our area this morning which will make for a tricky morning commute. visibilities have been reduced to under half a mile in most spots. with the temperatures in the 20's this morning, there will be a chance for some patchy ice forming on the roads due to the fog. conditions will slowly improve through the morning with the dense fog advisory set to expire between the hours of 8 and 10am. we will stay cloudy for today with another chance for fog forming overnight into friday morning. the sun looks to return for friday afternoon. the sun will last through the whole weekend. highs will be back into the mid and low 30's. expect more melting to occur this weekend which will make fog at night more and more likely. the sun will last into next week with clouds returning by mid week. today: dense fog/mostly cloudy. highs: low 30's winds: south becoming northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds/patchy fog. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: becoming sunny. highs: mid to low 30's.
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
